Patriots coach Bill Belichick met with the media on Friday ahead of his team’s must-win matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The popular topic in the press conference was quarterback Mac Jones’s fine for his low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in last Saturday’s loss. When asked directly whether or not he believed Jones was a dirty player, Belichick declined to address the question at all.

“I’m not going to sit up here and comment about… We could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions,” Belichick told the media. “I’m not going to get into any of that.”

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald attempted to ask follow-up questions regarding the accusations surrounding Jones, and Belichick once again declined to respond.

“Right now, my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say. I don’t think about those things.”

When another follow-up question was attempted, Belichick once again deflected.

“Again, I’m thinking about the Dolphins. That’s what I’m thinking about. Whatever it is, it is. Whatever was called, was called. That’s what it is and I’m onto the Dolphins.”

Finally, Belichick was asked whether or not he thought he would alienate Jones by refusing to defend him publicly.

“I have a good relationship with all the players. I talk to all the players. I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player.

Belichick rarely answers questions with media members that amplifies situations outside of the football game itself, and Friday was yet another example of his refusal to cause distractions with his football team.