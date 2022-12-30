The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.

Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury suffered during the team’s Week 13 game against the Broncos. He was diagnosed with a sprained PCL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jackson is 8–4 on the year as starter, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year through 12 games. He also has 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In his absence, Huntley has completed 67% of his passes for 528 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground, with 113 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries.

The Ravens (10–5) have already clinched a playoff berth, while the Steelers (7–8) remain alive but on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture. With Huntley at the helm, Baltimore has averaged 11.5 points per game and have gone 2–1 in the timespan.

Baltimore currently occupies the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and is a game behind the AFC North-leading Bengals (11–4), who are the No. 3 seed ahead of Sunday’s games. Baltimore and Cincinnati will close the season on Jan. 8, potentially with the division on the line.

The teams will play in Sunday Night Football on Jan. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.