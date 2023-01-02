‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers

The rookie QB is a perfect 4–0 after experiencing a bunch of firsts against the Raiders. Plus, Geno Smith’s win against the Jets is no big deal, and the Jags are in first place in the AFC South.

So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.

Because of all of that, it’s fair to ask the rookie quarterback just what was running through his head, and what was said to him, as the Raiders opened that 24–14 lead Sunday.

If only he could even remember.

Purdy rallied the 49ers from 10 points down, going 15-of-19 for 246 yards in the second half. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

“I’m just trying to think,” Purdy told me from the locker room postgame. “I don’t think a guy on the team really told me anything. I mean, we just all knew that we were down, and their offense was rolling. It’s just expected for all of us to get our minds right, in terms of, it’s gonna be a kind of game where we have to put up points on the board. It wasn’t like, Oh shoot, we have to start doing this or that.

“We have enough veterans on the team and leadership where guys like [Christian] McCaffrey and Juice [Kyle Juszczyk] and [George] Kittle and guys up front with [Mike McGlinchey and Trent [Williams], like, All right, we gotta put up points, and that’s it. So that’s sort of just where we were at with it, and we didn’t make it anything more than it was.”

Evidently, just like having to hand the reins of a championship roster to a rookie quarterback in the first place, coming back with Purdy in the saddle, under the aforementioned deficit, is no big deal for the 49ers. Nor does it seem to be any big deal for Purdy himself.

And the results showed Sunday in San Francisco’s ninth consecutive win, which kept Purdy perfect as a starter at 4–0 and featured the seventh-round rookie bringing the Niners back from a 24–14 third-quarter deficit.

“I mean, for me, I’ve been in a lot of situations in college where we gotta go on a two-minute drill and move the ball, and the defense is trying to do certain things where I have to be alert to what they’re doing,” he says. “And, honestly, when I got out there, I was like, I got a lot of good playmakers around me, and I want to go out and just use the experience I have in terms of getting my feet set, ripping the ball to the guy that’s open, and not make it anything more than that.”

Of course, for a lot of quarterbacks, there would be more to it than that.

Purdy didn’t let it come to that Sunday.

But first, he, and the offense, had to keep San Francisco close in the first half. And while he threw for only 38 yards on 7-of-10 passing before the break, two of those throws were for touchdowns in the red zone.

The first was over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk in the first quarter. “We just set up a run, and for me, I knew that he was one-on-one backside and just play-faked to Christian and then set up for him coming across the middle,” he says. “So it was a well-designed play from Kyle [Shanahan], and I just did my part with that.”

And the second came with nine minutes left in the half, the ball snapped at the 2-yard line and Purdy reduced to a scramble situation. “I just went through my read on that,” he says. “It wasn’t the most ideal coverage for what we had drawn up, but I knew if I just could make a play with my legs and see George on the scramble drill, we’d have a chance. And sure enough, he popped open, and he does a great job with if the play’s not there in rhythm, he knows that I can get outside the pocket or just move around a little longer and find space.”

The problem was Jarrett Stidham—Derek Carr’s replacement—was doing more than keeping pace. He was ripping the Niners’ proud defense a new one.

On the second drive of the second half, Purdy was 4-of-4 for 45 yards on a run-game-fueled, eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. After a pick on the Niners’ next possession (Purdy threw one up for Kittle, and it went the wrong way), the teams traded field goals to get it to a 27–27 tie, and that’s when the Niners took command, first in jailbreaking a screen to McCaffrey for 38 yards, which set up a 14-yard touchdown run for Jordan Mason to give San Francisco the lead.

“We had a guy come up the middle untouched, and so instead of [McCaffrey] taking his time, trying to sell the screen and then get around, he saw the guy come up the middle and he turned around quick—which was awesome, because I’ve had some times where we’re running a screen and I got pressure and the backs are sorta taking their time,” Purdy says. “A great heads-up play for him, something people might not notice, but he saw the blitz, he turned around quick, got the ball to him and he made a great play.

“That was all him right there.”

After that, the Raiders answered with a touchdown, and Purdy came back with four consecutive completions to Aiyuk to set up a 41-yard field goal attempt to win the game at the gun.

“Honestly, I was going through my reads, man, and BA’s there,” Purdy says. “But I also know in crunch time when they’re playing man, BA is awesome in terms of creating separation and being where he needs to be. So I think it was a culmination of all those kinds of things. I mean with Deebo [Samuel] out and everything, like, BA’s definitely a guy that I trust outside at receiver. Yeah, just had to get the ball to him in space, so he did a great job of getting open.”

And that’s where the twist came. Robbie Gould came on and missed the kick, and Purdy would run one more play—a kneeldown to set up another Gould field goal try, following a play in which Nick Bosa forced a pick by walking left tackle Kolton Miller back into Stidham, knocking Stidham off-balance and his throw into safety Tashaun Gipson’s waiting arms.

“Nick, to pass-rush like he does and create the ball to go up into the air, it may not be the flashiest thing in terms of getting a sack or anything like that, but the dude does his job and he comes up clutch for this team time and time again,” Purdy says. “We definitely owe it to him. He’s awesome.”

Slowly but surely, it seems like Purdy’s proving himself to be just that, too.

In the second half Sunday, take away the one mistake (the aforementioned interception), and Purdy was 15-of-19 for 246 yards. He spread the ball around. He excelled in the biggest moments. And most of all, none of it was too big for him, and maybe that’s because, while you may be surprised with how all this is playing out, he just isn’t overwhelmed.

“I mean, I’ve always believed in myself from college to this point, preseason, all that kind of stuff,” he says. “I’ve always believed that I was good enough to play at this level, and all I needed was a shot and an opportunity. And so, for me, I don’t make it anything more than that, but I have guys around me, too. It’s not all Brock Purdy coming in and saving the day. I have a lot of leaders on this team, so I just gotta give them the ball, and they do the rest.

“That’s how I look at it.”

Few quarterbacks in his position, as a rookie, would.

Smith celebrates with fans after beating the Jets to improve to 8-8 on the season. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of things that aren’t a big deal … beating the Jets for Geno Smith? No big deal, evidently. Or at least that’s what he told me after his Seahawks dispatched his old team, 23–6, to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race.

“Nah, man, I wish it did [mean more], honestly,” Smith says. “It really doesn’t. Like, it really doesn’t. I got drafted in New York so long ago. I played there so long ago. I was telling people, I got so many people in that organization—the few that are still there—who I hold dear to my heart, that were good to me. I got so many great friends in the city of New York, long-standing relationships. So I never look at it that way. And I know some people might, but I never look at it as something that was bitter. I really enjoyed my time in New York.

“I enjoyed playing for the Jets and the Giants, and it’s just another team. The importance of this game is that we give ourselves a shot for the playoffs.”

With the win, Smith and the Seahawks moved to 8–8 on the season. And if the Packers lose to the Lions on Sunday, and the Seahawks beat the Rams, Pete Carroll’s crew will be back in the playoffs again after falling short in Russell Wilson’s last year in Seattle.

As for how they got there, and whether Smith considered it redemption, the suddenly steady vet certainly got the best of his old team—throwing for a tidy, efficient 183 yards, two touchdowns and a 103.1 rating on 18-of-29 passing. He got there, too, in every which way.

There was …

• A 12-yard touchdown on a corner route to Colby Parkinson to open the scoring.

“It’s so funny, because we threw the same touchdown in practice maybe two days before,” Smith says. “Same exact way. So we had already gotten that rep. We knew how it was gonna be if it was man coverage, which we got, and he did a great job at winning his route and then going up in the sky and then getting the ball and scoring.”

• An improvisational shovel pass to DeeJay Dallas that went for 41 yards on the last play of the first quarter.

“Really, I just was getting up in the pocket, getting ready to get up and out and maybe get some yards, and DeeJay kinda flashed right there,” Smith says. “He was too close for me to throw it to him, so the flip was necessary. I guess everyone was like, That’s a cool play,’ but it’s just one of those spur-of-the-moment things where you’re just playing ball. My favorite player of all time is Brett Favre. He used to do that all the time. So, hopefully, I made him proud with that.”

• A seven-yard dart over the middle to late practice-squad call-up Tyler Mabry two plays later to push the Seahawks’ edge to 17–3.

“There’s a bunch of guys that we have, and they all do a great job of stepping up. I think I’m one of those guys, right? I mean, no one expected me to step into this role and to play the way that I’m playing,” Smith says. “But it’s all because of the guys that I’m playing around with, the coaches having belief in us as players, and no one bats an eye when someone else gets in. It’s next man up, truly. We all have confidence in one another. No matter what happens, we’re gonna play together, stick together and when Mabry’s in there?