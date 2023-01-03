All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin

Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

All 32 NFL teams—and other squads like the NHL’s Sabres—changed its Twitter avatars to photos of the safety’s jersey. The league shared a screen recording of the teams sharing the profile picture change with the caption “Football is family” with the red heart emoji.

Fans have left signs and flowers outside of the hospital, and a candlelight vigil is planned to be held at 8:55 p.m. outside of the building, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. That’s the time Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

The safety made what appeared to be a routine tackle against Bengals wideout Tee Higgins during the AFC matchup. Hamlin got back on his feet but almost immediately collapsed. The Bills confirmed in a statement later that evening that CPR was performed and that he went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel restored his heartbeat, and he was transported to the hospital.

The league announced Tuesday that the game will not be resumed this week, but there has not been a decision on when it will be rescheduled.