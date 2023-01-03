With Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the sports world has erupted in prayers and well wishes for his recovery. Tom Brady joined them Tuesday morning and shared a message for Hamlin and his family.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady said in a tweet. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

The scary incident happened in the first quarter against the Bengals in Cincinnati when Hamlin collapsed after tackling wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially got up off the ground and to his feet following the play, but then collapsed. He was administered CPR on the field and was then taken away in an ambulance.

The Bills said in a tweet at 1:48 a.m. ET that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field before he was loaded into the ambulance and taken to the hospital. Hamlin was then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is currently sedated and receiving treatment.