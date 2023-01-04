During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.

“Maybe this is not the right thing to do but it’s just on my heart that I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now,” Orlovsky said. “I’m gonna do it out loud, I’m gonna close my eyes, I’m gonna bow my head and I’m just gonna pray for him.”

Orlovsky went on to say a prayer with both Laura Rutledge and Marc Spears bowing their heads and closing their eyes as well.

Hamlin is currently at at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN on Tuesday night that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice when his heart stopped beating.

“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital, and then resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn said.

The update from Glenn aligns with what the Bills released in a tweet Tuesday morning that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field before he was placed into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. In addition to the two resuscitations, Glenn told WIVB-TV in Buffalo that Hamlin is now on 50% oxygen after originally being on 100%.