One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team will now turn back to Taylor Heinicke to start in the team’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys on Sunday.

In addition, he reports that rookie Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, is “slated to play” in his first NFL game. It is unclear whether Wentz will be considered in any capacity, given Washington’s elimination from the playoff race last weekend.

Wentz struggled in his return to the lineup, completing 16-of-28 passes for just 143 yards and three interceptions. He did score the team’s lone touchdown on the ground.

On the year, the former Eagles and Colts quarterback is just 2–5 in seven starts. Heinicke, meanwhile, has found more success, leading the team to a 5-3-1 record. In nine games, he threw for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, throwing for more yards per attempt, and a higher touchdown rate and lower interception rate than Wentz on the year.

Commanders (7-8-1) vs. the playoff-bound Cowboys (12–4) kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.