Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a knee injury suffered in early December.

Jackson’s status remains unknown for Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was non-committal when asked about his star quarterback’s status for the postseason. The team clinched a playoff spot with its Dec. 24 win over the Falcons.

“I’m probably just going to leave all that stuff alone,” Harbaugh said when asked about Jackson on Wednesday. “I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

Harbaugh told the media that he would like to see Jackson get a week of practice under his belt before the postseason, but didn’t go so far as to say that his playoff availability would be hindered if he did not practice this week leading up to the regular season finale.

If Jackson does not play in Week 18, Tyler Huntley is once again expected to make the start for Baltimore.