Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, things are going to look a little different than the previous 17 weeks, scheduling wise. Perhaps most notably, there will be no Thursday Night Football.

Like every year, the NFL’s final week of the regular season has no games on Thursday because the league doesn’t want teams who are competing for a playoff spot to play their games on a short week. This year was the first season that Thursday Night Football was on Amazon Prime and Week 17 was the last time we’re going to see it until the 2023 season.

However, since there’s no conflicting games from college football and Sunday will be jam-packed with games, there will be games on Saturday. The Chiefs will play the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Titans will play the Jaguars at 8:30 p.m. the same night.

It also was announced that the Ravens–Bengals game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Full NFL Week 18 schedule:

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Raiders

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Titans at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Falcons

Texans at Colts

Patriots at Bills

Jets at Dolphins

Vikings at Bears

Panthers at Saints

Browns at Steelers

Ravens at Bengals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants at Eagles

Chargers at Broncos

Cowboys at Commanders

Rams at Seahawks

Cardinals at 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET