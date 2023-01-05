NFL Week 18 Doesn’t Feature ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game
Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, things are going to look a little different than the previous 17 weeks, scheduling wise. Perhaps most notably, there will be no Thursday Night Football.
Like every year, the NFL’s final week of the regular season has no games on Thursday because the league doesn’t want teams who are competing for a playoff spot to play their games on a short week. This year was the first season that Thursday Night Football was on Amazon Prime and Week 17 was the last time we’re going to see it until the 2023 season.
However, since there’s no conflicting games from college football and Sunday will be jam-packed with games, there will be games on Saturday. The Chiefs will play the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Titans will play the Jaguars at 8:30 p.m. the same night.
It also was announced that the Ravens–Bengals game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Full NFL Week 18 schedule:
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Chiefs at Raiders
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Titans at Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
- Buccaneers at Falcons
- Texans at Colts
- Patriots at Bills
- Jets at Dolphins
- Vikings at Bears
- Panthers at Saints
- Browns at Steelers
- Ravens at Bengals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Giants at Eagles
- Chargers at Broncos
- Cowboys at Commanders
- Rams at Seahawks
- Cardinals at 49ers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Lions at Packers