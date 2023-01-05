As the Raiders’ quarterback situation remains uncertain for the 2023 season, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday that he’d like to be part of the conversations regarding who the team ends up choosing as next season’s starter.

His former college teammate, Derek Carr, has been the Raiders’ starter since 2014, but he was benched for the final two contests of the 2022 season and then subsequently stepped away from the team, sparking reports that Carr could be released or traded in the offseason.

If Carr’s time with the Raiders is over, the franchise will be in the market for a new starter. And Adams wants to have some input into whom the team picks, given his status as the team’s top receiver.

“Me, [coach] Josh [McDaniels] and [general manager Dave] Ziegler, we’ve got a really good dynamic and it’s something that I really appreciate,” Adams said, via The Athletic. “I’ve mentioned it to them, as well. Obviously, they don’t have to do anything. I’m not a part of the front office, but obviously the reason why I came here. A step like this is obviously something that means a lot to me in my personal career and obviously what I’m trying to chase as far as the ultimate pursuit to get that ring.

“I’m not a guy that’s just going to come in here just saying anything,” Adams continued. “They know whether it’s about the scheme or if it’s about personnel, whatever it is, there’s a rhyme to the reason. I’m definitely going to have something behind whatever it is that I’m thinking or I’m saying. We’ve obviously got a good understanding for one another and that helps this whole process.”

So, would Adams leave the team if they trade away Carr? The receiver emphasized that he didn’t leave the Packers to join the Raiders just because Carr was the quarterback.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here,” Adams said. “That’s my boy. Obviously, I’ve got his back through anything. I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point. And I support him and support everything that he has moving forward as well. But my dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, obviously.”

Regardless, it sounds as if Adams plans to stay in Las Vegas next season no matter what the quarterback outcome is. The receiver signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the team back in March.