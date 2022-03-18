As they attempt to win one more Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers will be without arguably the NFL’s top wide receiver. After reportedly informing the team that he would not play under the franchise tag, Davante Adams is being dealt to the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The deal will allow Green Bay to infuse the roster with some young talent, though. In return for Adams, Las Vegas is sending its top two picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft: No. 22 and No. 53 overall, SI‘s Albert Breer says.

Green Bay also has the No. 28 pick in the first round, and No. 59 overall in the second round. It should be a very busy draft period for general manager Brian Gutekunst and company, as the Packers front office looks to add talent for another run at a Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay was willing to meet the five-year, $141.25 million price tag that the Raiders will pay Adams, but ultimately, he decided that he’d rather rejoin college teammate Derek Carr and take the same money from Las Vegas.

Rodgers was reportedly aware that Adams would not be returning when he elected to re-sign with the Packers rather than request his own trade or retire earlier in the offseason.

