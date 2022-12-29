Deflated Davante Adams Reacts to Raiders Benching Derek Carr

Davante Adams was visibly disheartened when talking to reporters about the benching of his quarterback and friend Derek Carr on Wednesday. The star wideout addressed the situation when talking to media members and also posted on Instagram.

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said. “You know, him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place. I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him and with that said . . . Obviously I support my guy.”

Adams and Carr were college teammates at Fresno State. In the 2022 offseason, the quarterback recruited the wideout to join him in Las Vegas, and he was acquired via trade by the Raiders from Green Bay.

Coach Josh McDaniels announced that Carr wouldn’t start in the last two games of the year on Wednesday, followed by a report from ESPN that the move was made to keep Carr healthy for a possible trade this offseason. Both Carr and the team mutually decided he’d step away from the franchise, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with the goal being to avoid Carr serving as a distraction while Las Vegas closes out the season with home games against the 49ers and Chiefs, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Raiders are 6–9 on the season. Carr currently leads the NFL in interceptions at 14 and has thrown for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games played. Adams also posted on social media Wednesday night in support of Carr.

“This man gave everything he had,” Adams said on Instagram. “The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know.”