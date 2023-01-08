Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown

The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.

To wit, Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown at Highmark Stadium, and the home crowd arguably cheered louder than it has all year as Hines jumped into the stands to celebrate.

CBS’s cameras showed Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline in disbelief after the unexpected score. The Bills went up 7–0 in just 14 seconds of game time.

Hamlin is watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s been in the intensive care unit since Monday night.

The safety live tweeted from his hospital bed, including a genuinely surprised reaction to the opening score.

Hamlin continued to improve throughout the week, although he remains hospitalized. He was able to speak with his Bills teammates on Friday via FaceTime.