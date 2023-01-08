As the Bills are arriving at Highmark Stadium for their game against the Patriots on Sunday, they are honoring teammate Damar Hamlin in any way they can. Quarterback Josh Allen is among the players wearing Hamlin’s number while walking into the stadium.

Six days after a scary incident left Hamlin in need of resuscitation on the field in Cincinnati, the injured safety remains hospitalized in Ohio. But he is able to see all of the NFL’s tributes throughout the weekend. His first comment on the tributes came in response to Allen’s arrival at the team’s stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

“That’s My Quarterback,” Hamlin tweeted.

Hamlin has been active on social media recently as he continues to improve at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He posted on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday for the first time since going into cardiac arrest Monday.

Although he is unable to be with his teammates to play Sunday, Hamlin will be watching from his hospital bed, and he already spoke to his teammates earlier in the week. He posted a message to his teammates and fans expressing excitement for Buffalo’s final regular-season game.

“Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers,” Hamlin said. “God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today!”

Every team around the league is doing something to show support for Hamlin, but no team is doing more than Buffalo, which will be playing with more emotion than usual on Sunday.