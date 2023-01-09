Bills’ Damar Hamlin Issues Tweet After Transfer to Buffalo Hospital

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week removed from going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

Upon the news breaking of Hamlin returning home, he tweeted out another message of thanks and support for the thoughts and prayers he received while in the hospital.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin began. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world [and] more. Bigger than football!”

Hamlin’s doctors said on Monday the 24-year-old was able to watch the game on Sunday. When the opening kickoff was run back for a touchdown, he “set off every alarm in the ICU.”

Hamlin’s medical team stated he is entering the next stage of his recovery and is doing well. Hamlin will continue to be treated at Buffalo General Medical Center.

“He appears to be completely neurologically intact, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue on his path to recovery,” UC Health said, per Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer.

The Bills beat the Patriots 35–23 in Week 18 and will face Miami in the AFC wild-card round.