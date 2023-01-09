The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was tough enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.

Leading 16-13 with 7:24 left in the game, Packers linebacker Quay Walker shoved a Lions trainer who was on the field tending to injured running back D’Andre Swift. The move resulted in Walker’s ejection—the second time this season the rookie has been tossed from a game—and the penalty put the Lions first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Three plays later, running back Jamaal Williams scored from one yard out to put the Lions ahead for good.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the incident after the game, and he didn’t mince words over Walker’s conduct.

“I have a much higher standard for our players than to do something silly like that,” LaFleur said. “We’ve had a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. I take that very personally. It is unacceptable.”

Walker, the team’s first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) out of Georgia, finished the season with 121 total tackles, forcing three fumbles and adding 1.5 sacks. A productive player with a first-round pedigree isn’t likely to find himself on waivers, but it’s reasonable to assume Walker is firmly entrenched in LaFleur’s doghouse now.