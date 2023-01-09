Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 20–16 victory for the Lions over the Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker earned his second ejection of the season after shoving a member of the Detroit training staff.

The ejection came with time waning in the fourth quarter as the Lions were driving down the field to attempt to take the lead. Detroit running back D’Andre Swift rushed for two yards and was hurt on the play with 7:28 remaining in regulation.

The Lions training staff came out to assist Swift, and while they were attending to the team’s star running back, one of the trainers touched Walker while trying to move by him, and the defender retaliated by shoving the trainer in the back.

Walker was called for a personal foul and ejected. The Lions scored three plays later on a one-yard touchdown run by Jamaal Williams to give the Lions the lead for good.

This is the second time this season that Walker has been ejected from a game. The first came in October when he shoved a member of the Bills coaching staff.

The Packers finished their season with an 8–9 record and were eliminated from playoff contention with their Sunday night loss.