Kirk Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From Football

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared on Wednesday what could eventually lead him to walk away from his NFL career.

When asked if he was going into this season’s playoffs more confident than in years past, Cousins said he’s been leaning on his continuous improvement to guide him. But once that growth stops, he could see himself walking away from the sport.

“Every time you go out there and play and learn and get better, you build as a player,” Cousins said. “Continuous improvement is what I’ve always looked for … you always want to get better as a quarterback and I do think that continuous improvement has happened. The day that I don’t feel that’s happening anymore, I’ll probably walk away.

“But yes, I think that the longer you play, the more you improve and that can’t hurt.”

Cousins, along with his Minnesota teammates, are enjoying a successful season that has seen the squad go 13–4 and snag the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. On the season, Cousins has completed 424 of his 643 passes, throwing 29 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions.

Since the 34-year-old quarterback noted he is still growing, retirement—for now—seems out of the question. Looks like fans will still be able to enjoy more viral Cousins moments for years to come.

The Vikings face the Giants in the wild-card round on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.