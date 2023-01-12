Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared good news Wednesday regarding rookie wide receiver John Metchie’s battle with leukemia.

The wide receiver, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) in July, is making “massive strides” in regards to his recovery journey, according to Caserio. Because of his “amazing” progress, it’s possible that Metchie could return to team practices as early as April.

“I’d say there's a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said, via the Texans. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

Even though he hasn’t played in the NFL yet, Caserio isn’t worried about Metchie’s capabilities.

“He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring,” Caserio said. “He’s improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he’s been dealing with a lot of things medically.”

Metchie was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama. In his 2021 collegiate season, the receiver caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.