Damar Hamlin Back With Bills Teammates for First Time (Photo)

Not only is Damar Hamlin appearing to walk on his own, but he returned to his teammates on Saturday.

Bills linebacker Matthew Milano posted on his Instagram story a smiling and standing Hamlin with teammates at the team’s facility in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after he underwent “a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nader, who is the Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health and led the care team for Hamlin, said in a statement.

Hamlin was hospitalized on Jan. 2 after he collapsed during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. He was administered CPR on the field and was sedated in the intensive care unit when arriving at the hospital. It was later announced that he went into cardiac arrest, leading to the entire sports world praying for his recovery.

The 24-year-old slowly improved, and now, it appears he’s back with his team as they prepare for their Sunday wild-card game against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.