Daniel Jones is set to make his first start in the NFL playoffs when his Giants travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in this weekend’s wild-card round. Before taking on the most important game of his professional career, the fifth-year quarterback decided to seek advice from one of the franchise greats: Eli Manning.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Jones said he called Manning late in the week as a part of his preparation for Sunday’s tilt against the Vikings.

“It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones said of what Manning told him. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

Jones and Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP who led the New York franchise to championships after the 2007 and ’11 season, previously spent time together on the Giants during Jones’s rookie season in ’19. Manning retired after the that year’s campaign, clearing the way for Jones–the 2019 No. 6 pick–to take the starting job, but has remained in a role with the organization.

Since then, Jones has slowly developed into an NFL-caliber starter, culminating in the best season of his career in 2022. After having the fifth-year option of his rookie contract declined by the Giants before the year, Jones has gone on to throw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to running for 708 yards and seven scores. Most importantly, the 25-year-old has coughed up just eight turnovers in 16 starts, a career-best mark.

New York went 9–7–1 and claimed the No. 6 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

Though he’s been an integral part of the Giants’ regular season success, Jones will now face a different test in the playoffs. First up are the No. 3 seed Vikings (13–4) on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.