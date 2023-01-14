Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury could be a hot commodity this offseason as several teams will be looking for an offensive mind like the one he has. But evidently, he may not have any interest in returning to coaching—or the country—right now.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, Kliffsbury is in Thailand right now after buying a one-way ticket there and has informed all teams that have reached out to him regarding offensive coordinator jobs that he’s not interested in any position at this time.

Money isn’t an issue for Kingsbury, he signed an extension with Arizona this past offseason and will continue to get paid by the team that fired him through the 2027 season.

Kingsbury, 43, led Arizona to a 4–13 record in 2022 and was fired after four seasons with the team. While with the Cardinals, he posted a 28-37-1 record. Before transitioning to the NFL, he coached Texas Tech for six seasons, posting a 35–40 record.

It’s unclear why he chose Thailand to spend his off time, but it’s evident that he’s in no rush to return to any sideline anytime soon.