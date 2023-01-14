Now that Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially returning next year, Los Angeles’ next decision comes at the quarterback position. However, the Rams may have already made up their mind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams plan on picking up Matthew Stafford’s option bonus for the 2023 season and guaranteeing his salary for the 2024 season. Los Angeles has to make this decision by the third day of the 2023 league year in March.

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason after winning the Super Bowl. The deal ties the two sides together through the 2026 season.

After an injury-riddled 2022, Stafford already announced his intention to return next year ahead of McVay’s announcement. The quarterback played in just nine games this season, fighting concussions and back injuries, but hopes to have a healthy offseason after he spent last year trying to recover from the team’s Super Bowl run.

On the season, Stafford totaled over 2,000 yards passing, with 10 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Los Angeles finished the season 5-12, the first losing record for the team since McVay took over as head coach in 2017.