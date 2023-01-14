The Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner, and that search may be revealing a key part of their 2023 offseason. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Washington is telling coordinator candidates that the team plans on Sam Howell entering the offseason as the “likely” starting quarterback in 2023.

Washington drafted Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of North Carolina, but the quarterback sat for most of the season. He only played in one game this year, Washington’s week 18 victory over the Cowboys, in which Howell threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In three years as a starter for North Carolina, Howell accumulated 10,283 yards passing, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games.

The last few seasons, the Commanders have had a bit of a revolving door at quarterback. Since Ron Rivera took over as head coach in 2020, Washington has entered each season with a different starting quarterback: first Alex Smith, then Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz.

In each year, though, backup Taylor Heinicke ended up playing one way or another. Jones’ report also states that the team would like to keep Heinicke on a backup deal.

If the Commanders do move forward, it would presumably take them out of acquiring a veteran starter, like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo. However, with two months until the new league year begins, it is possible that Washington’s mindset could change.