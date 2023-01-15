When the Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday night, they will be doing so without Lamar Jackson, as the star quarterback will miss his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury.

Instead, Baltimore will have Tyler Huntley back from a knee injury, and rookie Anthony Brown also will be active following his first career start last week. While the Ravens have yet to announce their starter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to use both quarterbacks against Cincinnati.

The Ravens are 2-3 since Jackson suffered his knee injury, with Huntley serving as the starter in both wins. The third-year quarterback has totaled 658 passing yards on the season with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while also running for 137 yards and a touchdown. Brown, meanwhile, started against the Bengals last week and threw for 286 yards with two interceptions.

Both Huntley and Brown will be making their playoff debuts during wild-card weekend. While Jackson remains out, the Ravens welcome back running back J.K. Dobbins to the starting lineup after he was rested in Week 18.

Baltimore and Cincinnati will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.