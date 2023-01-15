Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early last spring to enter the NFL draft, which proved to be the smart move for 22-year-old Gardner, who was selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick.

While the Jets fell short of the playoffs in Gardner’s first year in the league, his personal success was unquestioned, as he became the first rookie since 1981 to be named First Team All-Pro, when Ronnie Lott debuted with the 49ers.

Despite all of the on field success, Gardner wants to return to school to finish what he started and earn his degree.

“Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and [pursue] my dream of playing in the NFL,” Gardner tweeted. “With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer.”

Gardner was the definition of student-athlete at Cincinnati, and now he will finish his degree at the place that led him to where he is today.