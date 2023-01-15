Tom Brady is set to hit free agency again this offseason, and if he doesn’t retire, there will be numerous suitors for the quarterback. And, according to a Sunday report, one AFC team plans to be at the forefront of the market.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Raiders are going to be “very aggressive” in pursuing Brady in the offseason. The news arrives on the heels of reports that Las Vegas will move on from Derek Carr, whether it be by trade or just releasing him. Jones reports that the “maximum” Las Vegas can get for Carr in a trade is a second-round pick.

According to Jones, the “prevailing belief” is that Brady will continue playing in 2023 instead of retiring. In addition to Las Vegas, the 49ers and Titans could pursue Brady, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who was Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator with the Patriots. Additionally, general manager Dave Ziegler spent years in New England with Brady, and it would give the quarterback familiarity with his next team. Tennessee is coached by one of Brady’s former Patriots teammates, Mike Vrabel.

In the offseason, the Raiders must address the quarterback and running back positions, as tailback Josh Jacobs is set to hit the open market after leading the league in rushing yards in 2022. However, wide receiver Davante Adams remains under contract through 2026, which gives Las Vegas a strong recruiting pitch.