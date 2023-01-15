The Chargers‘ season ended Saturday night after the team squandered a 27-point lead to the Jaguars, the third-biggest blown lead in NFL playoff history. When the Chargers spoke with the media afterward, two key defensive players didn’t sugarcoat what happened.

“It’s embarrassing,” defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said, via ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry. “It feels really bad, and it just sucks.”

“We choked,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy added, via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Los Angeles built a 27-0 lead in the second quarter thanks in large part to four first-half interceptions by Trevor Lawrence. However, over the final 30:25 of game time, the Jaguars outscored the Chargers 31-3 to complete the comeback.

In the end, the Chargers lost their composure in the second half, incurring seven penalties to Jacksonville’s three. That included a Joey Bosa outburst that helped the Jaguars score a key two-point conversion.

The defeat was the latest difficult loss for a Chargers organization that is full of them. Everyone on the team, from general manager Tom Telesco to coach Brandon Staley to Bosa and the players, are likely to face criticism over the team’s huge come-from-ahead folly.