The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday.

It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the second time the teams have played in the last three weeks.

The Giants rested most of their starters in Week 18, but still gave the Eagles all they could handle in Philadelphia as the home team worked to secure the No. 1 seed. The Eagles won the game 22–16, but the defensive effort by New York was the key takeaway in the matchup.

The Eagles beat the Giants soundly in the first meeting of the season at the Meadowlands 48–22 on December 11.

The winner of the third and final meeting of the season will secure a trip to the NFC championship. The Eagles have not been back to the conference title game since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. It’s been even longer for the Giants, who have not been to the conference championship since ’11, which ended in a Super Bowl title over the Patriots.