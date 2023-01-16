Lamar Jackson’s Cryptic Instagram Post Might Hint At Ravens Future

Lamar Jackson just might have hinted at his future with the Ravens when he posted on his Instagram story Monday morning.

In a reposted message on his story, meaning Jackson did not write the quote himself, it sounds as if he’s trying to tell the Ravens something regarding his expiring contract with the team.

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it,” the quote read. “You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the Ravens reportedly want to work out a long-term contract with the quarterback.

The 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t played since Week 13 as he deals with a knee injury. After the Ravens officially were eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday night’s 24–17 wild-card loss to the Bengals, Baltimore now will focus its attention on offseason priorities.