In a game featuring two of the NFL’s toughest defenses, the Bengals’ over the Ravens ended up being defined by an unbelievable play from Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard.

With the game tied at 17, the Ravens looked to break the stalemate on third-and-goal with 11:54 remaining in regulation. Quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to reach out over the goal line to break the plane, but had the ball knocked out of his hands by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and into Hubbard’s waiting arms. From there, Hubbard turned on the jets and took the ball 98 yards downfield for a massive go-ahead touchdown to give the Bengals the lead.



The teams would exchange punts over the next four drives before Cincinnati’s defense came a way with a big stop on Baltimore’s last drive to secure the win. After the game, Hubbard appeared to be in disbelief while reflecting on the play with reporters, admitting it was a moment the Cincinnati native won’t soon forget.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said with a chuckle. “The feeling of just running to the sideline and seeing everybody’s face, you can’t replicate a feeling like that in life. It’s really special.”

Hubbard’s sentiment was echoed by his teammate and one of his closest friends on the team in quarterback Joe Burrow, who spoke highly of the five-year veteran’s impact during his media availability.

“He’s kind of what this thing is built on, toughness and leadership. He’s one of my best friends and makes some of the biggest plays on this team,” Burrow said, per Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com.

In addition to keeping Cincinnati’s hopes of returning to the Super Bowl alive, Hubbard’s 98-yard score also earned the hometown kid a spot in the record books as he set the mark for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in postseason history.

Following their gutsy victory over their AFC North rival, Hubbard and the Bengals will get a few days to rest before continuing their quest for that elusive Super Bowl ring against the Bills at Highmark Stadium next week.