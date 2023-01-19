Fox Doesn’t Plan to Use Brady in Super Bowl Booth, per Report

Whenever Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady decides to call it a career, he has a spot waiting for him in Fox’s No. 1 broadcast booth. But don’t expect to see his debut in that role on Super Bowl Sunday.

With Tampa Bay eliminated from the playoffs, Fox is reportedly not considering using Brady for this year’s big game, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. The network’s plan is to use its team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen during the game. The notion of Brady being a part of the pregame broadcast has not yet been ruled out.

Last year, Brady and Fox reached a 10-year, $375 million agreement for Brady to take over as the network’s lead analyst after his retirement. It was reported in October that Fox wanted Brady to work during the Super Bowl this year if the Buccaneers were not playing in the game.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports in October. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

Brady and the Buccaneers saw their season come to an end during Monday’s 31–14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The 45-year-old has made no announcements regarding his plans for next season, which would be his 24th in the NFL.