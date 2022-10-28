Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

The report doesn’t come as a major surprise given the incredible reported investment that Fox has made in Brady for his post-playing career.

Brady briefly retired from football this offseason, reversing course a few weeks later to return to the Buccaneers for at least one more run at an eighth Super Bowl victory. In May, it was reported that whenever Brady does retire, he will join Fox’s No. 1 booth on a contract worth $375 million over 10 years, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

McCarthy says that the most likely option for Fox is to have Brady join the Fox NFL Sunday team that currently features the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Howie Long ahead of the championship game. He acknowledges that an “ambitious” plan would have Brady enter the booth with Kevin Burkhardt and the ex-player he may eventually supplant, Greg Olsen, though that could be a major risk given his lack of chemistry with those two for Fox’s biggest broadcast of the year.

Burkhardt and Olsen have been announced as the broadcast team for Super Bowl LVII. Marchand previously reported the possibility that Brady would appear in studio for the game if the Buccaneers are not playing.

In early September, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that this is expected to be Brady’s final NFL season. As of now, it is a disappointing one, with Tampa Bay two games under .500 following Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens and 0.5 games back of the Falcons in the NFC South at the season’s midway point.

