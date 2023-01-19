Rob Gronkowski Imagines Teaming Up With Bills QB Josh Allen

Rob Gronkowski recently said he considered joining the Bills before ultimately retiring ahead of the 2022 NFL season, and it appears the team’s quarterback had a lot to do with his consideration.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg on Thursday, the former Buccaneers tight end was asked which quarterback in history—not including Tom Brady—would he most want to play with.

“I’m just gonna go with a current quarterback who’s playing right now, actually, and I was just talking about him because I do appreciate his game. I appreciate his style of play, and that’s Josh Allen,” Grownkowski told SI. “I mean, how accurate he is, but also just how much he puts himself, you know, on the line for his team, and that’s what it’s all about for a quarterback.”

Gronkowski, who is a native of the Buffalo area, also admitted that he has become a bit of a Bills fan in retirement. He explained that if he were going to return to playing this season, it would’ve been with the Bills.

Buffalo plays host to the Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.