Joe Burrow and the Bengals are heading back to their second consecutive AFC title game after a dominant 27–10 win over the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Bengals’ offense in the victory.

“It was a complete game from everybody,” Burrow told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson after the game. “Offense, defense, special teams from start to finish. That’s what we expected. The job’s not finished. We’ve got another big one next week on the road. I’m excited for it.”

When Wolfson asked if the Bengals found motivation in the media talking about a Chiefs-Bills neutral site AFC championship game all week, Burrow was blunt in his response to the outside noise.

“Better send those refunds.”

As a road tilt against the Chiefs awaits with a Super Bowl berth on the line next Sunday for the second straight season, Burrow knows the Bengals have a tough task awaiting them.

“It’s gonna be a fun one. Two of the top guys in the league…two of the top teams in the league. Great defenses, great overall teams, great coaches. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere and I’m excited to play in it.”

The Bengals are seeking their second straight trip to the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs will look to return to the big game for the third time in four seasons.