Saquon Barkley Addresses Status With Giants Ahead of Free Agency

The Giants are head into the offseason after a crushing 38–7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round on Saturday. Though the 2022 season might be over, a new set of challenges awaits New York in free agency, one of which is trying to keep star running back Saquon Barkley with the franchise.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday night’s game, Barkley addressed his future with the Giants, acknowledging that some factors of the upcoming negotiation process are out of his control. However, he did make his desire to stay with the team for the long haul crystal clear.

“I don’t want to jump to any conclusions. I’ve been vocal about how I feel and where I want to be,” Barkley said, per SNY. “That’s outside of my control. I wanted to show the Giants that the guy they drafted is still here. I hope I did that.

“Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life, but I can’t really give 100 percent answers because it’s out of my control. Sometime this week, I’ll have a conversation with my agent Kim and see what’s up.”

Barkley, who played out the final year of his rookie contract this season, experienced a significant resurgence in 2022 after struggling with injuries in previous years. In 16 games played, the two-time Pro Bowler rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding an additional 338 receiving yards on 57 catches.

The Giants finished the 2022 season at 9–7–1 in the first year of a new leadership regime led by general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

Though the Giants have the third-most available cap space in the league heading into the offseason, according to Over The Cap, the team has a number of other contract situations that need to be addressed. Among the team’s important unrestricted free agents this spring are Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shepard.