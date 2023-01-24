49ers’ Nick Bosa Roasts Cowboys After Divisional Round Win

After helping the 49ers end the Cowboys’ season on Sunday, Nick Bosa found another way to deliver a devastating blow to San Francisco’s divisional round opponent courtesy of an epic troll on social media.

The Niners star continued to celebrate his team’s 19–12 victory on Monday with a seemingly wholesome Instagram post featuring two pictures from the game and a video of a postgame hug with his brother, Chargers star Joey Bosa. However, a closer look at the post revealed Bosa, who logged two tackles and a quarterback hit in the win, may have had other intentions in mind given his rather familiar choice for a caption.

“Americas team strikes again,” Bosa wrote along with an emoji with one hand over the mouth.

While some may contest Bosa was simply passionate about the win, it’s pretty clear the caption was aimed at Dallas and its long-held nickname as the club deals with another disappointing end to a season filled with expectations. Not to mention, Sunday’s loss marked the second straight year the Cowboys have been eliminated by the 49ers in the playoffs after they fell at home, 23–17, in the wild-card round last season.

Bosa’s trash talk is sure to add more fuel to the fire as the 49ers and Cowboys continue to rekindle their storied rivalry. Prior to Bosa’s post, Niners star receiver Deebo Samuel did his part in adding to the tension by sharing an IG post of his own after the game that trolled Dallas and star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who quickly bashed Samuel’s performance in a comment.

Viewed as one of the NFL’s most historic rivalries, the 49ers and Cowboys have made it clear in recent years that they still hold a disdain for one another. And, with the clubs coming off consecutive postseason meetings for the first time since the 1993 and ’94 seasons, it’ll be interesting to see if they end up in another defensive struggle when they meet in the regular season next fall for the first time since 2020 (a 41–33 Dallas win).