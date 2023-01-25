Rob Gronkowski Not Surprised by Tom Brady’s Podcast Blowup

Tom Brady’s recent NSFW response to a question about his future in football on his Let’s Go! podcast caused quite the reaction from football fans, but not Rob Gronkowski. Brady’s longtime teammate actually was surprised it took so long for the quarterback to finally snap.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Gronkoswki said on the Up & Adams show. “I can’t believe it took that long for him to blow up about it. You can only get pushed so far and asked that question so many times. Especially when you truly don’t know what you’re gonna do.”

Gronkowski, who retired for the second time after the 2021 season, said he went through a similar situation when he retired the first time in 2019 and was frequently asked whether he was going to return to the NFL.

While on the podcast that Brady hosts with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Gray asked Brady if he had a timeline to make a decision whether to return next year or retire. Typically, Brady responds to the question with poise and a fairly broad answer. But not this time.

“Jim, if I knew what I was gonna f------ do, I would’ve already f------ done it,” Brady said. “O.K.? I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Gronkowski seemed to find the interaction hilarious, though.

“He was just setting the standard of, ‘Everybody shut the F up. Let me go through the process.’ And I respect it,” Gronkowski said. “You gotta love it, and it’s the truth, though. And I love how he did it on his own guy.”