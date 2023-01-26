Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25

The Lions announced Thursday that former NFL defensive end Jessie Lemonier has died. He was 25 years old.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team said in a release. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too soon.”

It’s unclear what the cause of death is at this time.

Lemonier played at Liberty in college and signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He subsequently signed with the Lions in ’21 and was briefly claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in March ’22 before getting released that August.

He played a total of 13 games in the NFL and tallied 1.5 sacks and 17 total tackles. Lemonier was then selected by the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL draft but instead signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL on New Year’s Eve. His playing rights were immediately traded to the Birmingham Stallions and was set to play for them in the spring.

Lemonier would have turned 26 years old Tuesday.