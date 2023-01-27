Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs

As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. The team announced, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries.

Williams first suffered a dislocated kneecap in Cincinnati’s wild-card victory over the Ravens two weeks ago, while Cappa has an ankle injury dating back to the team’s Week 18 game against Baltimore. As a result, both players missed last week’s divisional win against the Bills, and that will continue this week.

Over the past two seasons, Williams played in all but one game protecting Joe Burrow’s blind side leading up to last week. His injury means Jackson Carman will make his second straight start after spending the entire season as a backup.

Cappa had played in every game since 2020 with either the Buccaneers or Bengals before suffering an ankle injury, and he will now miss his third straight playoff game. In his place will once again be backup guard Max Scharping.

While those two linemen remain out, tight end Hayden Hurst is expected to play. Hurst had been dealing with a calf injury throughout the week but it doesn’t appear to be a problem for Sunday.