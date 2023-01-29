Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play against the Bengals in the AFC championship game on Sunday despite being limited in practice this week with back spasms, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kelce was listed as questionable on Kansas City’s final injury report of the week after reportedly tweaking his back in practice on Friday. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection did not speak with the media that day after practice, as he was undergoing treatment.

Being without Kelce would’ve been a major setback for the Chiefs, who are already dealing with an injury to Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback is nursing a high ankle sprain which he suffered against the Jaguars but he did practice all three days this week and will start against the Bengals on Sunday.

Kelce, 33, enjoyed a particularly strong season while becoming the clear top target for Mahomes following the departure of wideout Tyreek Hill. During the regular season, Kelce hauled in a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdown catches. He’s shown that he can be just as effective in the playoffs, having made 14 catches for 98 yards and two scores in Kansas City’s divisional-round victory.

On Sunday, Kelce and the Chiefs will look to avenge last year’s loss in the AFC championship game with a rematch against the Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.