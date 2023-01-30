Andy Reid Becomes Fifth Coach to Face Former Team in Super Bowl

After the Chiefs edged the Bengals, 23–20, in a thrilling AFC title game Sunday, the victory set up Kansas City coach Andy Reid for a Super Bowl appearance against his former team, the Eagles.

When the Chiefs take the field in Super Bowl LVII, Reid will become the fifth coach to face a former team in the Super Bowl.

Reid joins Weeb Ewbank, who coached the Jets against the Colts in Super Bowl III; Dan Reeves, who coached the Falcons against the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII; Jon Gruden, who coached the Buccaneers against the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII; and Pete Carroll, who coached the Seahawks against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career in Philadelphia, where he won 130 games and took the Eagles to the playoffs nine times. In Reid’s sixth season in 2004, Philadelphia went 13–3 and won the NFC championship before falling to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. It was the closest Reid came to winning a championship with the Eagles.

Reid is in his 10th season coaching in Kansas City, where he has won 117 games and now makes his third Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 against the 49ers but fell to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV the following year. After missing out on the Super Bowl last season, Reid and the Chiefs are back looking to capture another NFL championship.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Coaches to face former team in Super Bowl