Cardinals Ask to Interview Bengals’ Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan

The Cardinals reportedly have requested interviews with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network.

The Anarumo news was reported by NFLN’s Peter Schrager, and NFLN’s Tom Pelissero broke the Callahan report.

The news comes the morning after the Bengals lost 23–20 to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Cincinnati was trying to reach the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Anarumo just finished his fourth season with the Bengals. Before that, he worked as a defensive backs coach for the Dolphins and Giants.

Callahan also just finished his fourth season with Cincinnati. He previously worked as an offensive assistant with the Broncos, then as a quarterbacks coach for the Lions and the Raiders.

Anarumo’s defense ranked sixth in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed among the NFL’s 32 teams during the 2022 regular season. Callahan’s offense ranked seventh in points scored and eight in yards gained.

Anarumo and Callahan join a list of potential candidates that includes former Saints coach Sean Payton, Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Lions DC Aaron Glenn.

The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after the team went 4–13 in his fourth season with the team.