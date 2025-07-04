32 Teams in 32 Days: Time for Chargers, Justin Herbert to Take the Next Step
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be examining every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Chargers.
Jim Harbaugh lived up to his reputation of delivering fast results, quickly turning the Los Angeles Chargers into a playoff team last season. Now, the next step is to help turn Justin Herbert into a Hall of Famer, which won’t occur without playoff wins.
There were limitations to the 2024 Chargers due to the lack of skill-position talent around Herbert. That might no longer be a problem after the Chargers used their first two draft picks on running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris. The team also signed tight end Tyler Conklin and brought back wide receiver Mike Williams.
With last year’s draft hits of Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, the Chargers could have the pieces on both sides of the ball for a lengthy playoff run with Herbert under center and Harbaugh on the sideline.
Let’s take a closer look at the Chargers.
What’s at stake this season: Herbert’s status
Harbaugh’s partnership with Herbert delivered mixed results. Herbert had more help, leading to 23 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
However, the downside was that Herbert was sometimes too conservative, and it didn’t help that he struggled in the playoffs, throwing four interceptions in the wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. Herbert is supremely talented, but he has yet to win a playoff game in his first five seasons in the NFL.
For comparison, Jalen Hurts, who was drafted a round after Herbert went No. 6 in 2020, has guided the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it in February. Hurts also has plenty of help in Philly, which makes the case for what Harbaugh is trying to build around Herbert with a less-is-more approach.
The Chargers added more skill players and have stud bookend tackles, and the defense should again be one of the best in the league. It’s all set up for Herbert to do his part when the lights are the brightest.
If the Chargers get to the postseason and Herbert doesn’t come through again, it might be time to wonder whether he’ll ever reach the tier of the AFC star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
Biggest question going into training camp: Will the Chargers find the right interior O-line combination?
The Chargers are set at the tackle spots with Alt, last year’s rookie sensation, and Rashawn Slater, who might become the highest-paid left tackle before training camp.
But with the Chargers prioritizing skill positions this offseason, they didn't do much to improve the shaky interior of the offensive line, which failed Herbert in the wild-card loss. To their credit, though, Mekhi Becton was signed to start at right guard after an impressive season with the Eagles.
As for the other two interior positions, Harbaugh has tinkered with Zion Johnson at center and Bradley Bozeman at left guard, essentially swapping the positions they played last season. Johnson, the 2022 first-round pick, has failed to provide consistency as a left guard. Veteran Andre James, the former long-time starter of the Raiders, is another option to play center.
The Chargers are loaded at several positions, but the weaknesses on the interior of the offensive line could come back to haunt them if Harbaugh doesn’t find the right combination.
Sources are saying: Hampton will add physical element
According to an NFL offensive coach, Hampton is a volume runner with a physical style, adding that his skill set is perfect for a ball-control, run-action team.
That fits the description of what Harbaugh is trying to build around Herbert, but there might be a downside to leaning on the run more than on the arm of the quarterback making $52.5 million per year. It will be crucial for Harbaugh to find the right balance with Herbert and Hampton, the No. 22 pick.
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Alt
Perhaps Alt doesn’t qualify as a breakout candidate because he was sensational as a rookie. But Alt has the potential to do plenty more, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends his second season as an All-Pro.
Last year, Alt was forced to move to right tackle to accommodate Slater on the left side, and now Alt has a year of experience at the position. Slater recently said he expects a big season for the 2024 first-round pick because Alt locked himself in his cabin in Minnesota, perfecting his craft this offseason.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 4
Los Angeles is trying to overcome the perception that talent exists, but results do not. Last season, Herbert only threw three interceptions during the year but had four in the wild-card loss in Houston. This year, it’s all about finally winning a postseason game and threatening the Chiefs in the AFC West. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Omarion Hampton
Hampton was built for Greg Roman’s offense. At six feet and 221 pounds, he’s a human hammer with a sparkling college résumé. Hampton graded as the seventh-best running back in FBS last season by PFF, was second in yards after contact, fifth in missed tackles forced after a rush, third in rushes of 10-plus yards, fourth in rushes of 15-plus yards and fifth in rushing yards on designed runs of more than 15 yards. Najee Harris could hurt Hampton’s rookie ceiling, but he’s the Chargers back to target in fantasy drafts. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: To make the playoffs (-132) via FanDuel
The AFC is extremely top-heavy with the Bills, Chiefs and Ravens a step above the rest, but there are few actual competitors for the wild-card spots. The Chargers are one of a handful of teams that comprise that second tier in the conference, and after winning 11 games in 2024, they have further improved in the offseason and are well-positioned to take another step forward in 2025. I’d be surprised if they don’t return to the playoffs. —Iain MacMillan
