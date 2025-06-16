Chargers' Rashawn Slater reveals why he didn't train with Joe Alt during offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers made the wise decision to solidify protection around Justin Herbert by drafting Joe Alt last offseason. The addition of Alt created a bookend tackle duo between him and Rashawn Slater, the Chargers' first round pick from 2021. One year later, both are looking to continue being dominant on either end of the Bolts' offensive line.
The biggest story surrounding Slater this offseason has been in regards to a potential contract extension. Slater's set to play the 2025 season on the $19 million fifth-year option, but many expect him to receive a record-setting left tackle contract. While he originally skipped the start of OTAs, Slater reported to the facility for media day and is now back with the team.
The Chargers' star left tackle didn't skip out on training this offseason, however, as he was in Dallas perfecting his craft with guard Zion Johnson. Why wasn't Alt there? Well, Slater had a good reason for that.
Alt, the Minnesota native, trained in his home state rather than in Dallas with Slater and Johnson. To each their own, but Chargers fans should know that their tackle duo put in serious work this offseason to help jumpstart this offense. Alt received glowing praise from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who predicted an All-Pro season. The Chargers could potentially have two All-Pro tackles on their roster if all goes well.
