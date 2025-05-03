Jim Harbaugh's latest Justin Herbert quote has arrived and it's outrageous
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seems good for at least one wild quote about quarterback Justin Herbert per month.
Harbaugh just hit his quota for May right out of the gates.
Appearing on Rich Eisen’s show, Harbaugh discussed his goals for 2025 and that he recently had a major revelation upon waking up one day.
"I woke up the other day and said, 'Gotta get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,'” Harbaugh told Eisen. “It's just one of those things where you wake up at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning, and sometimes that's when your best ideas come. You kinda process that, that would mean winning a couple Super Bowls. A lot of people would benefit from that. That's a worthy goal. I think it's necessary that we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible."
Harbaugh added that Herbert would “kick me in the shins” if he heard about Harbaugh being focused on the quarterback’s individual accolades instead of team-based goals (despite a Super Bowl win very much being about the entire team).
This is the latest in a long line of epic Harbaugh quotes about Herbert, including last season’s talk about how much he likes every gene in Herbert’s body. Or when he said the star quarterback is, in fact, not a house plant. Or by suggesting Herbert has the strength of at least 10 men.
We could go on but, just remember, there’s coachspeak, then there’s Harbaugh-about-Herbert-speak.
