Rashawn Slater throws out blunt take on his upcoming big Chargers contract extension
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater showed up to mandatory minicamp this week to little fanfare.
That came as at least a little surprising to some, considering Slater hadn’t been present at voluntary work while he’s awaiting a contract extension that could make him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.
Ask Slater, though, it’s hardly a point of stress as he preps for next season.
“That’s really kind of been my thing since Day 1,” Slater said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “My agent has been handling all (the contract negotiations) for me, so it’s been pretty low stress. I’m not really super concerned about it. Just prioritizing getting right and trying to be the best player I can be.”
Players in Slater’s situation across the NFL react differently in his position, but it’s easy to believe him here. There’s been little in the form of leaks to reporters or big reasons to think that anything is wrong between star player and team.
Just like at the onset of free agency this offseason, the Chargers enjoy ample cap space to make whatever moves they need to do. That includes Slater’s extension that will take him out of his rookie deal and into a contract that could check in at north of $30 million annually.
Barring a stunner, it still remains reasonable to think Slater’s extension will be done at some point during training camp next month or into August.
