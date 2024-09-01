Ricky Pearsall's Mom Says He's in 'Good Spirits' After Robbery Attempt
On Saturday, San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. It was quickly reported the first-round pick was stable and recovering, but the NFL world anxiously awaited further updates on the situation.
On Sunday morning, Pearsall's mother provided such an update. Erin Pearsall posted on her Facebook profile that Pearsall was in "good spirits" and the bullet had missed all vital organs.
"Update on my baby boy," Erin wrote. "First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love eachother. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby"
An incredibly frightening situation, but a very positive update from Pearsall's family.