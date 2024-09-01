SI

Ricky Pearsall's Mom Says He's in 'Good Spirits' After Robbery Attempt

Erin Pearsall provided an update on her son's condition on Facebook the morning after he was shot.

Liam McKeone

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Saturday, San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. It was quickly reported the first-round pick was stable and recovering, but the NFL world anxiously awaited further updates on the situation.

On Sunday morning, Pearsall's mother provided such an update. Erin Pearsall posted on her Facebook profile that Pearsall was in "good spirits" and the bullet had missed all vital organs.

"Update on my baby boy," Erin wrote. "First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love eachother. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby"

An incredibly frightening situation, but a very positive update from Pearsall's family.

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL