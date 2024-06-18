49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Seeking Deal Similar to NFC Rival, per Report
A video posted by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went viral on Monday as the star stated the team did not want him back.
It's been pretty well-known that Aiyuk wants a new contract with the 49ers as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. He's skipping 49ers mandatory minicamp because of contract disputes.
But, there hasn't been much information brought out about what the hold-up is between Aiyuk and the 49ers until NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Aiyuk is looking for a contract similar to Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 contract extension. St. Brown will earn around $28 million a year.
"It's pretty clear that Brandon Aiyuk wants the kind of money that Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up making," Rapoport said on The Insiders. "The 49ers are not there yet. They like him, they really like him. They just have not been able to come together on a deal."
Rapoport also noted that the negotiations have not been "completely dead" as Aiyuk may have led on.
Aiyuk led the team with 1,342 receiving yards, which was also his career best, during the 2023 season.