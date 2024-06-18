SI

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Seeking Deal Similar to NFC Rival, per Report

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) prepares before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) prepares before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
In this story:

A video posted by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went viral on Monday as the star stated the team did not want him back.

It's been pretty well-known that Aiyuk wants a new contract with the 49ers as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. He's skipping 49ers mandatory minicamp because of contract disputes.

But, there hasn't been much information brought out about what the hold-up is between Aiyuk and the 49ers until NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Aiyuk is looking for a contract similar to Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 contract extension. St. Brown will earn around $28 million a year.

"It's pretty clear that Brandon Aiyuk wants the kind of money that Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up making," Rapoport said on The Insiders. "The 49ers are not there yet. They like him, they really like him. They just have not been able to come together on a deal."

Rapoport also noted that the negotiations have not been "completely dead" as Aiyuk may have led on.

Aiyuk led the team with 1,342 receiving yards, which was also his career best, during the 2023 season.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL