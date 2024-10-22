SI

49ers' Deebo Samuel Released From Hospital As He Heals From Pneumonia-Like Illness

The receiver was hospitalized for a pneumonia-like illness.

Madison Williams

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel warms up before a game.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel warms up before a game. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been released from the hospital on Tuesday after being admitted for a pneumonia-like illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Samuel played in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs but left early when he had trouble breathing. The receiver was hospitalized with the illness and was diagnosed with having fluid in his lungs.

It's unknown what the extent of Samuel's health status is, but it's a positive sign to leave the hospital as he recovers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the team will continue to monitor Samuel's health this week before making any decisions for his availability this Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers dealing with plenty of injury issues outside of Samuel.

San Francisco lost Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday and has been without receiver Jauan Jennings since Week 6. Receiver Chris Conley suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's game, and tight end George Kittle suffered a foot sprain and is considered day-to-day. The team's already been without running back Christian McCaffrey the whole 2024 season as he deals with Achilles tendinitis.

It's been quite the chaotic season for the 49ers' offense.

